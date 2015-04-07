Neutrik Announces rearTwist Ultra-HD BNC Connector

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Neutrik USA, a manufacturer of professional connectors and signal transfer products, introduced a line of rearTwist ultra-high-definition BNC connectors. The new rearTwist UHD BNC connectors are designed for operation at high frequencies, making them a good choice for transmitting UHD signals such as 4K or even 8K video.

The new rearTwist UHD BNC connector includes an optimized pin diameter and isolator, providing low return loss values for data transmission up to 24 Gbps. Further, the connector is compatible with all common coax cables—making the rearTwist a candidate for upgrading the performance characteristics of any coax line. Swiss-made antraloy plating enhances the robustness and reliability of the connector.

Neutrik will exhibit the rearTwist BNC connector at the upcoming NAB Show.