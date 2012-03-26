Neumann Provides Capsules for Sennheiser

OLD LYME, CONN.: Neumann is making available to its sister company Sennheiser a pair of capsules culled from its stage microphone lineup.



The KMS 104 and the KMS 105 handheld mics are the microphones in questions. Christened the KK204 and KK 205 respectively, the heads are aimed for the handheld transmitter of the Sennheiser 2000 wireless series, the SKM 2000.



The KK 204 is a cardioid pattern microphone while the KK 205 is a supercardioid model.They are available in nickel and black. They ship with a nylon carrying bag large enough to hold a handheld transmitter and battery packs.



NAB Booth: C2632

Info:www.neumann.com, www.sennheiser.com



-- Radio World