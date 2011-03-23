Network TV content Web viewers increase; tolerance for online ads remains unchanged

The number of people consuming video from TV networks online is growing, and their tolerance for preroll or embedded ads within that video has not diminished since 2006, according to a new report from Knowledge Networks.

Knowledge Networks’ most recent “TV’s Web Connections” report reveals that more people are choosing to consume TV network video via free or pay-for-content websites than ever before.

Among the findings



Roughly one in three (35 percent) Internet users said they watched streaming video content that originated from a TV network between September and November 2010 — up from 29 percent during the same period in 2006.

The originating network’s website is a source of video for roughly six in 10 (57 percent) users of streaming video, followed by non-network sites (45 percent).

More than one-quarter (28 percent) of network streamers watch preroll/embedded ads within that video — the same proportion as in 2006.

Another 48 percent of streamers report listening to the advertising audio, even if they don’t watch the ad.

The new report also shows that 17 percent of those who watch streaming or downloaded network video, 5 percent of the total 13-to-54 population, say they have reduced or eliminated regular TV service in the past year because of their Internet-enabled viewing. This is up from 9 percent of streaming/download viewers in 2009 (or 3 percent of the total population).

The report’s findings are based on 1509 interviews with consumers ages 13 to 54.