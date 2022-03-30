Netflix Expands Production in Central and Eastern Europe with New Warsaw Hub
By Tom Butts published
Streamer expands CEE presence that began in 2016
Netflix has opened a new production facility in Warsaw to expand its production capabilities in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).
Netflix launched a localized service in Poland in 2016 and the service soon after became available in Romanian, Czech, Hungarian, Croatian and Ukrainian languages In Poland alone, the company has invested over 490 million PLN (~115 million USD) in original Netflix films and series and has created over 2,600 jobs on its productions. It has also, in parallel, invested in licensing many popular local titles in Czechia, Romania, Hungary and others.
CEE has also become a strategic production hub for Netflix’s international shows, with major titles like Extraction 2 or Shadow & Bone S01 successfully shot in the region recently, the company said.
“We have worked closely with celebrated Polish creators to bring a variety of Polish films and series to Netflix members in Poland and around the world,” said Larry Tanz, Vice President Series, EMEA for Netflix. “Series like The Woods, Sexify, Rojst ‘97 and films such as David and the Elves, Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight, How I Fell in Love with a Gangster and the critically-acclaimed Operation Hyacinth have connected with audiences across the region and regularly appeared in Netflix's Top 10.
“The Netflix office in Warsaw is a natural next step for us and will help build long-term cooperation in the region as well as deepen existing ties, creating new opportunities for content creators and producers,” Tanz added. “The creativity and potential of the local industry make Warsaw a great place to base our business across Central and Eastern Europe.
