Netflix enhances UI experience with HDR images

The technology team at Netflix has revealed they are testing HDR images on the streamer's User Interface.

Writing on the company's Technology blog, team members Yuji Mano, Benbuck Nason, Joe Drago said the proof of concept test is underway on two shows: The Innocents and Marvel's Iron Fist.

The images are being rolled out to the Netflix app on the latest generation of game consoles

"This modest 'proof of concept' test will allow us to begin learning how to create and deliver HDR images globally to millions of people," wrote the trio. "Members with HDR capable TVs using Netflix on an HDR enabled PS4 Pro, Xbox One S or X will have a chance to see these experimental images as these titles get promoted on the main billboard of the app. And while it’s a small set of titles, it’s a big first step down the path of an exciting technical innovation."

The technologists said Netflix sees HDR becoming the default format in the future.



“We want to deliver our still images with the same standard of picture quality we have for video by using brighter and more vibrant pixels that HDR can produce,” they said. “We want to preserve creative intent for all graphics associated with our content just like we do for our video. That’s the motivation.”