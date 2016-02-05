Netflix, DVR Populates 81 Percent of U.S. Homes

DURHAM, N.H.—“In 2005, 25 percent of cable subscribers had ever used VOD, 8 percent of all households had a DVR, and about 4 percent of households subscribed to Netflix’s DVD-by-mail movie delivery service,” Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst of Leichtman Research Group, said. Oh how the times have changed, as indicated by the “On-Demand TV XIV” report from LRG. According to the report, 81 percent of U.S. households now have either a DVR or Netflix, or use on-demand from a cable or Telco provider.

Based on a survey of 1,214 U.S. households, the report of those households that use one of the services, 30 percent use two of the services, while 13 percent use all three. Of those, 57 percent of households get a subscription video-on-demand service from the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime and/or Hulu. Overall, 48 percent of adults stream any of these services on a monthly basis.

SVOD services are most popular among the 18-24 age group, according to the report, with 77 percent using it on a monthly basis; those numbers drop to 63 percent for those 25-44, 50 percent for 45-54, and 23 percent for 55 and older. As many as 37 percent of all adults stream Netflix weekly, up from 8 percent in 2010.

There has also been a growth of homes with DVRs in since 2010, with 64 percent of homes owning one, compared to 45 percent in 2010.

In terms of on-demand, 74 percent of all Telco video subscribers and 61 percent of all cable subscribers have ever used VOD from their current provider, with 51 percent of all cable subscribers using it in the past month. In 2010, the number of cable subscribers to use VOD in the month prior was 34 percent.

The 81 percent of U.S. households with a DVR, Netflix, or that are using VOD, is a five point increase from last year (76 percent) and 11 points from two years ago (70 percent).

To see the full report from LRG, please click here.