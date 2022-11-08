Netflix Adds GPAC Open Source Software to Package, Process Media Content

PARIS—Today, Motion Spell announced today that Netflix has completed an 18 month transition to integrate GPAC Open Source Software in Netflix’s worldwide content operations. The GPAC Project on Advanced Content (GPAC), is an open source software that provides a modular multimedia framework for packaging, streaming, inspecting and playing content. It provides a wide range of tools for processing media content and has a strong focus on standards.

Motion Spell SARL, based in Paris, who exclusively handles commercial licensing for GPAC, also provided consulting expertise to Netflix’s R&D division as part of the deal.

Due to the large amounts of packaged media Netflix produces daily, robust packaging tools are crucial; in addition Netflix also updates its packaging recipes. For example, they recently started publishing AOM’s AV1 packages so their packaging tools need to be flexible, and adaptable to new technologies. Netflix reaches a wide variety of devices: from TVs, to set-top boxes, to mobile devices. To that end, they rely on the use of standards, such as the ISO Base Media File Format (ISOBMFF) and thus need standard-compliant tools.

Romain Bouqueau, CEO of Motion Spell, said, “Netflix is a company with an exceptional team, clear goals and an innovative R&D programme. Combining our expertise made the transition process to GPAC very efficient. We’re delighted that Netflix has gained in flexibility, while GPAC has gained a customer who respects the value of open source software.”

Anne Aaron, Director of Encoding Technologies at Netflix, said, “As part of our strategy to build a flexible and efficient packaging platform, we needed a strong partner with deep expertise of the best encoding and packaging tools. Working with Motion Spell helped make the entire process of integration incredibly easy.“