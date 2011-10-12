NES selects Sencore

NES Communications has installed two Sencore SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 satellite modulators in its newest HD digital satellite uplink vehicle.

NES Communications, a provider of high-quality video and data communications services to major network and sports broadcasters, selected the SMD 989s in order to provide its clients with the full range of modulation options for C-band uplinking.

Capable of single or multistream modulation of MPEG transport streams, the Sencore SMD 989 provides frequency-agile IF output, as well as an optional L-band upconverter, which eliminates the need for an external upconverter in L-band distribution scenarios. The SMD 989 chassis has two bays for housing one or two independent modulators, and provides state-of-the-art modulation quality while saving rack space and cost.

In addition, the unit's support of multistream with variable coding and modulation (VCM) allows each transport stream in the single RF carrier to have its own modulation parameters. Multistream modulation reduces overall equipment needs by eliminating external multiplexers, while increasing the efficiency of transponder use.