NEP Uses Fujinon Lenses for ‘Concert of the Century’

WAYNE, N.J.—Just to say you were at the 2016 Desert Trip Music Festival, which took place in October in Indio, Calif., would be something to brag about. With performances from The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and The Who, fans came from around the world for the event. But it was NEP’s job as the mobile production provider to make sure all those attendees got to see some of the action, and utilized several Fujinon 4K lenses to do it.

NEP had 14 cameras during the production, 10 of which used 4K lenses. Of those, seven were from Fujinon. Fujinon supplied two UA107x8.4 4K UHD lenses, three UA22x8 lenses, and one each of the UA80x9 4K 2/3-inch lenses and UA13x4.5 4K 2/3-inch UHD portable zooms. The footage from these cameras was then transmitted to NEP’s Screenworks display screens.

The lenses were used on cameras positioned at center house, center tower, off stage right, on the event stage, and on a jib device.