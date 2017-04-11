NEP UK Purchases TSL’s MPA1 Solo SDI Monitoring System

MARLOW, ENGLAND—NEP UK is one of the early adopters of TSL Products’ MPA1 Solo SDI monitoring product, announcing it will install 14 units into its new OB truck that will be tasked with covering sporting events.

The MPA1 units will provide operators with an audio monitoring tool that will enable them to view all of the 16 embedded channels simultaneously while allowing any channel to be selected for monitoring. The platform also features a built-in web server to manage the channel names and system parameters remotely over and Ethernet network. The operators will be able to view audio levels, signal status and format via a user-friendly web GUI.

The NEP HD truck is currently under production and in addition to the MPA1 Solo SDI units will include 24 cameras, eight EVS playback servers and 14 positions for VT operators, radio camera control operators and a technical manager.