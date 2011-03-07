NEP Trucks Get Connected with RTS



Two vehicles from NEP Visions’ fleet of outside broadcast trucks received an upgrade in the form of MADI-16 Plus cards from RTS/TELEX.



The Gemini 1 and 2 are now both home to a 196 x 196 ADAM matrix with fiber-linked TBX-Tribus expanders and a MADI-16 Plus card, able to link the truck’s intercom system to Calrec Apollo audio console. The setup provides up to 64 I/O channels via coaxial or fiber, scalable for AES-10-compliant devices. MADI-16 Plus offers sampling rates of 44.1 or 48 kHz, with Wordclock and TV-Sync inputs. Connecting to the card is available through BNC or LC plugs on the unit’s panel.



The two companies have had a long-standing business relationship, with RTS/TELEX providing broadcast gear to NEP for 15 years.



"The systems from RTS/TELEX have proved their reliability over many years,” said NEP Visions Head of Sound Paul Fournier in a press release. “Furthermore, the overwhelming majority of freelance sound engineers are very familiar with them. They can all program the systems without any problems. That makes our job considerably easier."



Independent broadcast service provider NEP Visions operates a fleet of 15 OB vehicles. Events covered by NEP include Wimbledon, the Cheltenham Festival, the British Open, Hard Rock Calling, T In The Park and the Ryder Cup.



