NEP rolls out four new HD production trucks

NEP Broadcasting hit the road with four new HD television production trucks in August.

The trucks include the latest technology and solutions to enhance the remote broadcasting experience.

NEP's American divisions, NEP Supershooters and New Century Productions, built the new SS16 and NCPXIV production trucks. In the UK, NEP Visions released Gemini 1 and 2. The latest production vehicles bring NEP's fleet to 27 HD trucks and two 3-D trucks in North America, and 14 HD trucks in Europe.

SS16 is designed to be a fast and flexible solution that can scale to meet the needs of any show. The new truck can handle the rapid set up required for one-day shows and is equipped with wiring for 14 cameras, seven tape machines and several EVS servers, making it capable of handling large-scale shows as well. In addition, SS16 was built to have an identical layout to SS18 and SS20, two other HD trucks in the Supershooters fleet.

A flexible and feature-rich truck, NCPXIV is wired for 16 cameras, 10 VTRs and several EVS servers. The truck has the capacity to handle a variety of shows regardless of size. The layout features a large three-tiered production room with a virtual monitor wall and room for 10 positions in tape. NCPXIV will serve as Showtime's primary truck for boxing coverage.

Both Gemini 1 and 2 were built with a unique design that allows them to do the job of three existing trucks while increasing operational capacity, reducing set and strike times, and increasing fuel efficiency. They can connect using only 10 Stratos multicore fibers and produce two discrete shows simultaneously. With two Grass Valley Kalypso switchers capable of taking in feeds from 30 cameras, space for 15 EVS and six VTRs, and 57 flat-screen monitors across the two trucks, they offer powerful production capability. The trucks will be used for Sky's coverage of the 2010 Premiership.