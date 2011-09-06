NEP remote cooling, power monitoring directs design of new HD production truck, says George Hoover

SS22, NEP Supershooters’ new HD/3G/3-D mobile production vehicle, was designed to improve workflow — not simply production workflow, but setup and operational workflow as well.

Built with the benefit of data collected by NEP’s proprietary nsite technology, SS22 marks a break with the past by providing the company’s technical center in Pittsburgh and NEP engineers on-site with remote monitoring of critical cooling and power systems to head off problems before they develop.

In this podcast interview, NEP CTO George Hoover discusses how nsite is helping to make production truck design better and where the future of remote HD production is headed.