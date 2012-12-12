NEP Names EVS Preferred Supplier

PITTSBURGH — NEP has signed a multiyear agreement with EVS, naming the company a preferred supplier of tapeless workflow solutions and components for mobile units across its global brands, studios and control rooms. The partnership will facilitate NEP clients’ continued migration to file-based, tapeless operations and digital recording workflows through equipment, like EVS XT[3] media servers.



“By providing tapeless workflows, NEP is enabling its clients to shave significant time and costs from many production and postproduction processes for sports and entertainment events,” said Scott Rothenberg, vice president of technology and asset management at NEP. “In addition to helping our clients establish the most efficient and cost-effective production workflows, a formal partnership with EVS will enable us to provide enhanced levels of support through direct access to EVS’ technical and product expertise.”



In a typical NEP mobile vehicle’s tapeless workflow, multiple EVS servers store digital video files together with their metadata, enabling easy access for playout and downstream processing. The metadata facilitates storage in searchable archiving systems, and this workflow offers greater flexibility for requirements such as streaming content to a website because, the company says, content can also be stored in a format-agnostic manner for use in nonlinear editing systems.



“With more than 250 EVS systems deployed globally on its vehicles, NEP is our largest mobile customer,” said Gregory Macchia, general manager of operations for EVS Americas. “NEP continues to be the leading mobile production company, pioneering the advancement of tapeless workflows in live production environments.”



