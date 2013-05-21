NEP launches new HD vehicle for Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia

NEP has launched NCPII, a purpose-built mobile broadcasting facility designed to the specifications of Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia (CSN Philadelphia).

At 62ft long and 20ft wide when fully expanded, NCPII has enabled CSN Philadelphia to enhance its coverage of all home games of the Philadelphia Phillies, 76ers and Flyers sports teams — a total of 170 events each year.

Previously, CSN Philadelphia produced home games for the three teams from a fixed control room located at Wells Fargo Center. With the mobile capabilities of NCPII, the network is now able to produce games from both Wells Fargo Center and Citizens Bank Park within the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

With full HD 1080i video and Dolby 5.1 audio capabilities, NCPII features several mobile production innovations. One of these is the ability to program the router and other systems with a core set of recallable audio and video functions to accommodate the rapid set-strike nature of CSN Philadelphia's schedule. Based on those core functions, engineers can make show-specific modifications quickly, such as adding specialized cameras or graphics.