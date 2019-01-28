NEP Europe Adds 75 Grass IP-Enabled 4K HDR Cameras to its Fleet

MONTREAL—NEP Europe is acquiring 75 IP-enabled 4K HDR cameras and accompanying base stations from Grass Valley to be deployed across its fleet of OB trucks and studios, Grass Valley announced today.

The LDX 86N 4K cameras and XCU Universe UXF camera base stations offer the flexibility to switch from native 4K UHD to HD with 15 f-stop HDR operation. With IP connectivity, the new technology will allow NEP to meet a wide variety of live production requirements.

“The advanced IP connectivity in these cameras will help us support increasingly diverse live productions, and also provide flawless native 4K images that our clients expect,” said Paul Henriksen, president, NEP Europe.

Thirty of the LDX 86N 4K cameras will replace cameras from another vendor that NEP currently is using at its operation in Italy; the remaining 45 will upgrade the Grass Valley cameras NEP uses in Germany, the company said.

Saying that NEP has a long-standing relationship with Grass Valley, Henriksen added that having “Grass Valley as our primary camera supplier will greatly benefit us and our clients.”

All of the new cameras have DirectIP licenses that enable uncompressed signal distribution. The DirectIP configuration allows signals to be transmitted from the cameras to XCU base stations over a standard IP network connection.

More information is available on the Grass Valley website.