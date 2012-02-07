NEP Captures Super Bowl XLVI With Canon HD Lenses



LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y.: NEP Broadcasting used Canon lenses to provide HD coverage of Super Bowl game play. NEP used three mobile production vehicles and more than 100 HDTV cameras, each of which had a Canon HD lens mounted on it.



“The Super Bowl is the biggest, most widely viewed sporting event in the country,” said George Hoover, senior vice president of engineering at NEP Broadcasting. “Such an event demands total reliability in the equipment we use, which is why we have again chosen Canon HDTV lenses for Super Bowl game coverage. We have used Canon lenses for previous Super Bowls and for this year’s entire football season because of their image quality and reliability, and because of Canon’s excellent service and support.”



Among the many Canon HDTV lenses that NEP Broadcasting usedat Super Bowl XLVI are XJ100x9.3B and XJ86x9.3B long-zoom lenses designed for “hard” HDTV field cameras. Both feature Canon’s second-generation built-in Shift-IS technology, which ensures steady shots at telephoto distances or wherever the zoom range is set.



Canon HDTV lenses mounted on a variety of portable EFP-style cameras, Steadicams, and jib arms included its the HJ14ex4.3B wide-angle, 2/3-inch lens; the HJ22ex7.6B, Canon’s longest-focal-length portable HD production lens; and the HJ40x14B, a portable telephoto EFP lens that incorporates Canon’s Shift-IS system.



NEP employed its ND-3 and ND-4 HDTV mobile production facilities for game coverage, and the NEP Denali for halftime. All three vehicles and additional support trucks are outfitted with the HD broadcast equipment necessary for capturing the events.





