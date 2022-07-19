NCTC, OpenVault Strike Deal On Tech Solutions, Industry Analytics

LENEXA, Kan.—The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) and OpenVault have partnered on bringing NCTC members technical solutions and data-driven analytics expertise to improve broadband business outcomes, OpenVault said today.

“NCTC members’ commitments to network performance and customer satisfaction have been huge contributors to broadband’s near-ubiquitous footprint,” said Josh Barstow, chief commercial officer for OpenVault. “Working more closely than ever with NCTC, we can deliver the solutions and expertise operators need to bring the full value of broadband to the communities they serve.”

Under the agreement, NCTC members will have access to OpenVault’s lineup of SaaS-based tools that improve network performance, subscriber satisfaction and monetization, it said.

OpenVault and NCTC will offer NCTC members a customized report, the “NCTC-OpenVault Industry Trends and Analysis Report,” featuring leading indicators and analysis to enable better business decisions by offering information to help members stay ahead of broadband usage trends, it said.

As part of the partnership, OpenVault will provide:

A suite of network optimization and diagnostics tools that can streamline network management, monitoring and optimization and can enable distance diagnostics and remote care;

Monetization and customer engagement tools that can provide insights into subscriber usage at the macro and micro levels, spur revenue opportunities and keep subscribers engaged and satisfied; and

Next-generation solutions that can significantly increase network capacity virtually, without the capital or operational expense of a node split.

“Since 2012, OpenVault and NCTC have had a great partnership. OpenVault’s tools enable our members to make data-driven decisions to better manage and monetize their networks as consumer demands rapidly change,” said Zach Cutrell, director of technology Innovation at NCTC. “This new agreement only strengthens our relationship, expanding on the available feature set while introducing new pricing options for even our smallest members.”

NCTC and OpenVault will distribute the first edition of the new report at The Independent Show, July 24-27, in Orlando, Fla. On Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. CDT, OpenVault CEO and founder Mark Trudeau, NCTC director of technology innovation Zach Cutrell and other NCTC members will discuss broadband usage trends during an NCTC-members webinar.