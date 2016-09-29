NCTA Closes Door on INTX Expo

WASHINGTON—For the first time in 65 years, NCTA will not be hosting an annual trade show, as its President and CEO Michael Powell has announced in a blog post that the association has decided to end the INTX: Internet & Television Expo. As a result, the previously scheduled INTX event for April 2017 in Washington will no longer take place.

This news comes a little more than a week after the association changed its brand to NCTA – The Internet & Television Association. This decision to end INTX events is another step in the association’s evolution, according to Powell. “In a space marked by innovation and disruption, an organization must have the courage to make more dramatic transformations if it truly wants to adapt and remain a leading voice.”

“We are now exploring new and better ways to tell our story, to gather our community, to advance our growth and present our vision of the future," continued Powell. "We believe large trade show floors, dotted with exhibit booths and stilted schedules have become an anachronism. Contemporary venues emphasize conversation, dialog, and more intimate opportunities to explore and interact with technology. Ending INTX gives us a clean slate and we are excited to explore presenting our industry in new and different ways.”

The INTX homepage will now showcase some of NCTA’s favorite memories, and the association encourages former attendees to do the same on the INTX Facebook page.