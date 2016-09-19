Television Takes Back Seat in NCTA's New Branding Campaign

WASHINGTON—NCTA President and CEO Michael Powell has announced a new name for a new era in the broadcast industry for his association. The new brand, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association, offers a better reflection of the makeup of the industry and the consumer services NCTA’s members deliver, according to the association’s official press release.

“Modernizing our brand injects a new sense of excitement into our effort to represent an industry that is America’s largest and fastest home internet provider and the creator of the world’s best television content,” said Powell. “Just as our industry as our industry is witnessing an exciting transformation driven by technology and connectivity, NCTA’s brand must reflect the vibrancy and diversity of our members. While our mission to drive the industry forward remains the same, our look now reflects a renewed proactive and energized spirit.”

In addition to the new name and logo, NCTA has launched an updated website, social properties, and created a new brand promise video. For more information, visit www.ncta.com.