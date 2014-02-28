NCAA to Live Stream 150 Hours of March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS— NCAA said March Madness Live will provide multi-screen access to every game of the 2014 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, streaming more than 150 hours of live basketball on more devices than ever before. Produced by Turner Sports, NCAA March Madness Live will introduce redesigned product features including a new bracket layout, a redesigned GameCenter experience, new Bracket Challenge game and enhanced social features, and will be available to consumers for the first time on the Windows Store, as well as the App Store and Google Play.



Developed in partnership with the NCAA, Turner Sports and CBS Sports, NCAA March Madness Live will offer unlimited live streaming coverage across all screens including online, mobile and tablets to pay TV subscribers throughout the entire Championship. Fans will have access to all games airing live on TNT, TBS and truTV by logging in with their TV service provider information, and all games broadcast on CBS with no registration required. NCAA March Madness Live will offer a temporary preview period giving fans access to live game streaming before login is required.



This year, NCAA March Madness Live will launch from more platforms than ever before, including www.ncaa.com/marchmadness, www.CBSSports.com, www.bleacherreport.com, the App Store, Google Play and the Windows Store beginning in March. Additionally, fans can watch games via live streaming on TNT, TBS and truTV’s digital platforms, as well as participating TV provider websites.



NCAA March Madness Live will provide live coverage of all 67 games from this year’s marquee event. Additionally, for the first time during the NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 5, NCAA March Madness Live will provide three distinct feeds of both games—live streaming of the traditional game coverage provided on TBS, along with streams of the team-specific presentations offered via TNT and truTV.



NCAA March Madness Live will be available on Windows 8.1 and the Windows Phone 8 operating system devices for the first time, as well as iPhone, iPad and Android 4.0+ operating system. A completely new interface for smartphones and tablets, including more views and functionality and the ability to zoom in on a particular matchup, go directly to live game coverage or view the upcoming schedule with times and broadcast networks.

The TV schedule grids will be available digitally to allow fans to plan their day around the Championship schedule. The programming guide, accessible via the game schedule or bracket, will provide the round, date, time and network for each game. Additionally, NCAA March Madness Live will once again provide video highlights, full game replays and excitement alerts, as well as fan-favorite features including live game scoring, real-time Championship brackets, personal channel lineup features, real-time game alerts for their favorite school and the “Boss Button.” Fans will have direct access to live radio broadcasts, courtesy of Westwood One, for all 67 games across the collection of digital products.