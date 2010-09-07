NBN Television adds Pixel Power BrandMasters

NBN Television in Newcastle, Australia, has purchased and installed nine Pixel Power BrandMaster MCs, three of which are BrandMaster Clips versions. BrandMaster combines high-level graphics capabilities with master control.

Recently NBN, a Nine Network free-to-air affiliate, began a project to modernize and rethink its methods of program playout. Its broadcast coverage area, northern New South Wales and into the Queensland Gold Coast, is made up of six separate digital streams leaving the broadcast center. Each stream is subdivided into three. The services in each market are NBN HD, SD and "GO!" NBN receives its playout feeds from Nine in Sydney over fiber and satellite.

NBN inserts local advertising and news in all of its outgoing services and markets. It had a number of requirements including: HD services for each area to be localized; the ability to add extra channels; being capable of updating channel branding; and being able to roll out new markets and/or services quickly.

The BrandMasters handle all of NBN's services across all of its markets, and all of its streams have access to dynamic HD graphics as well as full HD switching. NBN also carries 5.1 audio within the BrandMasters across all services.