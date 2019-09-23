NBCUniversal Launches LX News Service Aimed at Millennials, Gen Zers

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations is expanding on its local-style news services that it offers from its 42-owned local TV stations with a new digital news brand, LX. LX, which stands for “Local X,” looks to serve millennial and Gen Z viewers with what it describes as stirring and straightforward storytelling that acknowledges the country’s diverse culture with in-depth and visually rich content that focuses on communities.

NBCUniversal has officially launched LX on YouTube, as well as on its own website, LX.com, and social media platforms. Over-the-air and streaming networks that will feature live programming are expected to debut in April 2020.

“Our younger audiences want stories that are relatable. They want to feel a connection with the people delivering the news to them. They want more context about what’s happening in their neighborhoods. LX will deliver this and more,” said Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations. “Our team has been working hard to create a place that younger audiences can go to watch stories that are about them, and get the background and complex issues happening in their own backyard but still walk away feeling inspired about the power we all have to affect positive changes for our communities.”

LX has embedded a team of its “visual storytellers” in Los Angeles, Boston, Dallas, Miami and New York to create and deliver the stories that will make up its platform. The platform launches with stories on urban farming in the Dallas area; a Venice, Calif.-based surfing program called “Black Girls Surf;” and a profile of the owner behind Boston’s Mei Mei restaurant.

Find out more at LX.com, and watch the launch video below.