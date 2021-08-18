NBCU to Stream 1,000+ Hours of the Tokyo Paralympics

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBCUniversal will be presenting a record 1,200 hours of Tokyo Paralympic Games coverage beginning on August 24 that will include 200+ hours on TV and 1000+ hours of streaming coverage on NBC Sports digital platforms and Peacock.

The Paralympics will also get six slots on NBC, including their first prime-time exposure on NBC.

Besides the record amount of programming, the coverage will also feature some firsts in terms of accessibility, with NBC Olympics providing closed captioning for all digital live streams for the first time ever.

Accessibility features for all television and Peacock coverage include closed captioning (CC) and audio description (AD) to ensure viewers enjoy the accomplishments and stories of the Paralympic athletes.

Audio description is provided by Descriptive Video Works. Digital live streams with closed captions and audio description will also be available on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. More details on the accessibility features are available here .

The Exchange and Comcast NBCUniversal have also announced that U.S. service members and honorably discharged Veterans worldwide will be able to stream NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Tokyo Paralympic Games from their personal devices and computers through ShopMyExchange.com.

This marks the third time the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has worked with NBCUniversal on this effort, in partnership with local cable, satellite, dMVPD and telco providers.

More than 1,000 hours of Tokyo Paralympic coverage will stream across NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will live stream all television coverage as well as coverage of Archery, Badminton, Boccia, Canoe, Track Cycling, Equestrian, Goalball, Judo, Marathon, Rowing, Shooting, Sitting Volleyball, Soccer 5-a-side, Swimming, Table Tennis, Track & Field, Triathlon, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, and Wheelchair Tennis.

Peacock will feature medal round action in multiple sports, including men’s and women’s Wheelchair Basketball and Women’s Sitting Volleyball, all three of which were won by Team USA at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, plus Wheelchair Rugby and Marathon races. All Peacock coverage will also air on television.

Telemundo Deportes will present two special highlights shows, titled Lo Mejor de los Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020 por Telemundo, centered on Hispanic athletes and accomplishments by women. The specials will air on Telemundo and Telemundo digital platforms, encore on Universo later on the same day, and also be available on Peacock.