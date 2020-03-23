NBCU Offering Entire News Package to All Subscribers

NEW YORK—All NBCUniversal subscribers, regardless of package, will be given access to the broadcaster's full range of national news coverage to help provide critical information during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Working with its distribution partners, all NBCU video customers can now view CNBC and MSNBC either through their video provider or on the CNBC and MSNBC online platforms, on an authenticated basis. In addition, the 24/7 online streaming service NBC News Now will be free to viewers and feature content from NBC News, CNBC and MSNBC.

Another effort that NBCU is undertaking for both NBC and Telemundo owned stations is the streaming of local newscasts and coronavirus-related press conferences for free and unauthenticated on desktop and mobile web apps.

“NBCUniversal is committed to providing a public service during the coronavirus pandemic, generating awareness and ensuring all U.S. households receive the latest news and information on the evolving global situation,” NBCU said in its announcement.