NBCU Entertainment Chairman, ‘America’s Got Talent’ Host To Address NAB Show
The pair, joined by moderator Cynthia Littleton, will address audience engagement
WASHINGTON, D.C.—NBCUniversal entertainment chairman Frances Berwick and “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will join moderator Cynthia Littleton, co-editor-in-chief of Variety, to discuss the current media landscape and ways to connect with audiences, Monday, April 15, during their Main Stage session at the 2024 NAB Show.
“This will be a fascinating discussion about creating content that not only engages audiences but also stays ahead of the curve of changing trends and viewer demands,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director of NAB Global Connections and Events.
“Today, audiences aren’t confined to a signal channel, they’re scattered across platforms. Frances, Terry and Cynthia will explore how to reach viewers where they are, sparking their interests and drawing them into their content.”
Berwick is responsible for original content, program strategy and business operations for NBC and NBCU’s six cable entertainment networks. She also leads original content and acquisitions for Peacock.
The trio’s session, Connecting Audience and Content, is scheduled for April 15, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The NAB Show runs April 13-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
More information is available on the NAB Show website.
