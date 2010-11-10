NBC Sports Upgrades With Solid State Logic C300 HD

SSL C300 HD digital console

NBC Sports installed a 48-channel, 128-input Solid State Logic C300 HD digital console in its audio post-production Studio 9E to meet the needs of HD, SD and multilingual distribution in both 5.1 surround and full stereo. The C300 HD handles these different mixes, while maintaining a simultaneous discrete stem approach, streamlining the work flow.



NBC Studio 9E is used for the pre-tape and post-production mixing and sound design for “Football Night in America,” the studio show preceding NBC’s broadcasts of “NBC Sunday Night Football,” “Notre Dame Football on NBC” and “The NHL on NBC.” Such long form tape shows as “NBC World of Adventure Sports,” “The World of Adventure Sports for Universal HD,” and “The ADT Golf Skills Challenge” are also mixed here, along with the music elements for “The DEW Action Sports Tour.” Elements for the upcoming 2012 London Olympics round out the work schedule.



The C300 HD monitors the bus outputs (5.1, stereo and discrete) or the tape returns of these sources through a comprehensive touch-screen monitor selector. An HUI interface allows for on-console control of Pro Tools internal mixer and editor.



