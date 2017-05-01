NBC Sports Digital NHL Playoffs Coverage Scores With Connected TVs

STAMFORD, CONN.—The pursuit of Lord Stanley’s cup is becoming a live streaming hit for NBC Sports Digital thanks to increased connected TV consumption during the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NBC reports that connected TVs accounted for 204,000 uniques and 68 million minutes of live streaming for the 39 first round games; this is a 98 percent increase for unqiues and 78 percent increase for minutes from the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs’ first round, which featured 42 games.

Overall, the first round of the playoffs delivered 798,000 total unique users and 134 million minutes, per NBC, each of which is a 19 percent increase over 2016.

NBC has also released the top five most-streamed games from the first round based on minutes:

1. Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maples Leafs – Game 6: 7.9 million minutes

2. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators – Game 3: 6.4 million minutes

3. Maples Leafs vs. Capitals – Game 2: 6.3 million minutes

4. St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild – Game 5: 5.4 million minutes

5. Blackhawks vs. Predators – Game 4: 4.5 million minutes