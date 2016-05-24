NBC Sports Digital Launches Playmaker Media Support Service

STAMFORD, CONN.—As NBC Sports prepares for its coverage of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, NBC Sports Digital has announced the launch of a new technology service designed to provide end-to-end support for live streaming and on-demand systems. Playmaker Media’s first client is the International Olympic Committee.

The new system will provide live streaming video support for the IOC’s Olympic Channel, which is expected to launch later in 2016. In addition, NBC has announced that it will use Playmaker for support of NBC News’ coverage of the 2016 presidential election.

Playmaker Media has partnered with technology companies Adobe, Akamai, Microsoft, iStreamPlanet and Comcast Wholesale.