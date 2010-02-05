NBC Selects Autoscript Gear for Winter Games



NBC will be using Autoscript’s studio and portable on-camera prompting systems, as well as the company’s WinPlus-NX prompting software in its coverage of the Vancouver Winter Games, according to a joint announcement made by Chip Adams, vice president of NBC Olympics venue engineering department, and Brian Larter, Autoscript’s worldwide managing director.



“Live on-air presentations offer no ‘second-chances,’ which is why a high-pressure environment such as the Winter Games demands the best production-technology solutions,” Adams said. “We partner with Autoscript for our teleprompting needs because their hardware and software products are the best, and work flawlessly and effectively each and every time.”



Sixteen Autoscript prompter on-camera systems will be used for NBC’s studio operations in the Vancouver broadcast center and other sports venues, and also at the Winter Games opening and closing ceremonies. A mix of 15-inch and 17-inch high brightness LED-backlit units will be used in 14 of the applications, with two 8-inch displays being deployed in applications where portability and reduced size are factors. The network will also use 13 Autoscript WinPlus-NX news prompting systems in its coverage of the Feb. 12-28 events in Vancouver.



