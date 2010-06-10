NBC Olympics effort relies on file-based workflow

Imagine being responsible for all of the technology needed to telecast one of the most heavily viewed recurring TV events, developing a workflow that makes sense to the 1500 production people who come together for the event and only having about 10 days to work out the kinks once your digital file-based workflow is up and running.

Welcome to the life of David Mazza, senior VP engineering for NBC's Olympics Division. Mazza, who ultimately is responsible for the feat, has shepherded NBC through a variety of technical challenges the network has faced covering the Olympics, including developing a “Virtual International Broadcasting Center” and deploying high-definition technology to cover the games.

Mazza, who will deliver the keynote speech June 23 at Broadcast Engineering's IT/Digital Workflow event in New York City, discusses in this podcast interview the challenges of implementing a file-based workflow to cover the Olympics, where file-based technology is headed and what it's like to put this workflow in place for the network.