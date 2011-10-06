NBC Expands Usage of LiveU’s Video Uplink



PARAMUS, N.J.: LiveU announced that NBC is expanding usage of its LU60 live video transmission system, deploying increased numbers of LiveU units to cover the 2012 U.S. presidential race. LiveU provides a video uplink from any place candidates take the campaign using bonded 3G/4G LTE, Wi-Fi and WiMAX cellular links.



The NBC/LiveU relationship dates from 2008 when NBC pioneered LiveU usage to broadcast live from the Beijing Olympics, followed by the coverage of President Obama’s historic inaugural train ride from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. in early 2009.



