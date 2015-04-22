NBC Connecticut Unveils First Alert 1 Weather Vehicle

WEST HARTFORD, CONN. – NBC Connecticut/WVIT has unveiled its new weather vehicle, First Alert 1. Equipped with mobile radar in a Jeep Wrangler 4x4, First Alert 1 was designed to allow meteorologists and reporters to drive into the storms and provide the most hyper local weather conditions to its viewers.

This mobile weather station can measure wind speed, wind direction, barometric pressure, relative humidity, air temperature and wind chill. The mobile radar installed on the Jeep Wrangler has a range of 36 miles, with the ability to see inside storm cells more than 19 miles away.

First Alert 1 also comes equipped with live cameras on the inside and outside of the vehicle. This includes a 360 degree camera to offer a complete view of weather and road conditions.

NBC Connecticut adds First Alert 1 to its weather coverage that already includes the AT 1, a 4x4 pickup truck able to transmit HD images, and an upcoming First Alert Weather Center to deliver information to all local newscasts.