NBC Bay Area Unveils New Studio for Local News
The expansive, newly designed 2,600 square foot studio is being used for NBC Bay Area’s eight newscasts
SAN JOSE, Calif.—NBC Bay Area / KNTV has unveiled a new state-of-the-art news studio that features a number of cutting edge technologies, including 3-D news presentation technologies that are a first for local news.
The studio, which is integrated into the station’s content center, spans 2,600 square feet and features a sleek and open design, cutting-edge technology that augments storytelling, a modern anchor desk and interview area, and multiple standup locations designed for movement and flexibility, the broadcaster reported.
“Elevating our connection to our viewers has been the driving force of this project," said Stacy Owen, president and general manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. "It’s about moving the idea of a news studio forward, bringing the audience into our home and conveying news and information with clarity and impact.”
The new studio, located in the heart of Silicon Valley at the station’s headquarters in San Jose, was designed by Jack Morton Worldwide.
Eight newscasts will broadcast from the new KNTV studio: Today in the Bay, NBC Bay Area News at 11, NBC Bay Area News at 5, NBC Bay Area News at 5:30, NBC Bay Area News at 6, NBC Bay Area News Tonight, NBC Bay Area News at 11 and The Fast Forward. Public affairs programming and other news shows will also originate from NBC Bay Area’s studio.
“We are excited to take our on-air and digital news presentation to the next level with a new, modern and transparent look,” added Stephanie Adrouny, vice president of news at NBC Bay Area. “Like our storytelling, our new storytelling space is unique, sophisticated, and mission-focused, delivering the best viewing experience for our audiences.”
Some of the new features include:
- The new 2,600-square-foot studio extends into the joint NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 newsroom, bringing viewers into the center of the station's multi-platform content engine. Opening the studio to the newsroom also enables immediate communication from the anchors to the news desk and fellow content creators, the broadcaster said.
- 3-D news presentation technologies that are a first for local news. Built by blackwalnut, an Emmy Award-winning fabricator of scenic environments for television, the sleek minimalist style of the studio makes storytelling the focus for audiences through cutting edge tools that include a video wall, an interactive touch screen, and an above-and-below display area that makes storytelling in three dimensions possible, a first in local news.
- The studio is designed for multi-platform flexibility. The studio area gives anchors and reporters the opportunity to reach out to audiences in ways that are specific to mobile and OTT platforms. The station's OTT newscast, The Fast Forward, will be presented from the new dual-screen area and the touchscreen wall will enable interaction with viewers across the station's social platforms.
- New studio equipment was selected to be more efficient and sustainable. The studio offers reduced power consumption with LED monitor walls in each area and 5600K LED lighting throughout. A new overhead tracking ceiling camera allows for more open floor space allowing presenters to move more freely.
