NBC Bay Area Unveils New Studio for Local News

SAN JOSE, Calif.—NBC Bay Area / KNTV has unveiled a new state-of-the-art news studio that features a number of cutting edge technologies, including 3-D news presentation technologies that are a first for local news.

The studio, which is integrated into the station’s content center, spans 2,600 square feet and features a sleek and open design, cutting-edge technology that augments storytelling, a modern anchor desk and interview area, and multiple standup locations designed for movement and flexibility, the broadcaster reported.

“Elevating our connection to our viewers has been the driving force of this project," said Stacy Owen, president and general manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. "It’s about moving the idea of a news studio forward, bringing the audience into our home and conveying news and information with clarity and impact.”

The new studio, located in the heart of Silicon Valley at the station’s headquarters in San Jose, was designed by Jack Morton Worldwide.

Eight newscasts will broadcast from the new KNTV studio: Today in the Bay, NBC Bay Area News at 11, NBC Bay Area News at 5, NBC Bay Area News at 5:30, NBC Bay Area News at 6, NBC Bay Area News Tonight, NBC Bay Area News at 11 and The Fast Forward. Public affairs programming and other news shows will also originate from NBC Bay Area’s studio.

“We are excited to take our on-air and digital news presentation to the next level with a new, modern and transparent look,” added Stephanie Adrouny, vice president of news at NBC Bay Area. “Like our storytelling, our new storytelling space is unique, sophisticated, and mission-focused, delivering the best viewing experience for our audiences.”

Some of the new features include: