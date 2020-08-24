NABLF Announces 2020 Service to America Award Winners
TV and radio stations in different market sizes honored for community service work
WASHINGTON—The NAB Leadership Foundation presented the winners of the 2020 Service to America Awards over the weekend, honoring the outstanding community service work of local broadcasters across the country. Winners were announced during the televised Celebration of Service to America Awards program.
“Over the past year, America’s local radio and television stations have demonstrated unparalleled devotion to helping families and communities in need,” said Michelle Duke, NABLF president. “We are pleased to honor these exceptional stations and celebrate this year’s winners with viewers and listeners during the first ever broadcast of the Celebration of Service to America Awards.”
Here is the list of Service to America Award winners:
- Service to Community Award for Television—Ownership Group: Gray Television, “Measure of Hate”
- Service to Community Award for Radio—Ownership Group: Zimmer Radio of Mid-Missouri, “Miracles for Kids Radiothon”
- Service to Community Award for Television—Large Market: WKMG-TV, Orlando, Fla., “Driving Change: Florida’s Texting and Driving Law”
- Service to Community Award for Radio—Major Market: KIRO-AM, Seattle, “710 ESPN Seattle and Coaching Boys Into Men”
- Service to Community Award for Television—Medium Market: WNDU-TV, South Bend, Ind., “Never Again: Preventing Bus Stop Tragedies”
- Service to Community Award for Radio—Medium Market: WSGW, Saginaw, Mich., “WSGW’s Sharing Hope Radiothon”
- Service to Community Award for Television—Small Market: WJHG-TV, Panama City, Fla., “Remembering the Forgotten”
- Service to Community Award for Radio—Small Market: WKXW-FM, Trenton, N.J., “New Jersey Judges”
For more information, visit the Service to America Awards website.
