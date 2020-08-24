NABLF Announces 2020 Service to America Award Winners

WASHINGTON—The NAB Leadership Foundation presented the winners of the 2020 Service to America Awards over the weekend, honoring the outstanding community service work of local broadcasters across the country. Winners were announced during the televised Celebration of Service to America Awards program.

“Over the past year, America’s local radio and television stations have demonstrated unparalleled devotion to helping families and communities in need,” said Michelle Duke, NABLF president. “We are pleased to honor these exceptional stations and celebrate this year’s winners with viewers and listeners during the first ever broadcast of the Celebration of Service to America Awards.”

Here is the list of Service to America Award winners: