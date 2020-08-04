NBA Adds Betting-Focused Streams

NEW YORK—NBA fans will be able to enjoy the game action coming from the league’s restart in its Orlando, Fla., bubble through a couple of new ways, including the addition of a betting-focused telecast of select games.

These betting-focused game presentations, which began airing on Aug. 3, will be available to subscribers of NBA League Pass and NBA TV. The content will include analysis from experts at Bleacher Report, The Action Network, Yahoo Sports and others, while overlays provide betting odds.

BetMGM is serving as the presenting partner of NBABet Stream and is tasked with keeping fans up to date with real-time betting lines and statistics.

The games that will be available on NBA TV DTC will include the New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Sacramento Kings (Aug. 6), the Philadelphia 76ers vs. the Portland Trailblazers (Aug. 9), the Dallas Mavericks vs. the Utah Jazz (Aug. 10) and the Indiana Pacers vs. the Houston Rockets (Aug. 12).

Games on NBA League Pass include the Orlando Magic vs. the Pacers (Aug. 4), the Denver Nuggets vs. the San Antonio Spurs (Aug. 5), the Washington Wizards vs. the Pelicans (Aug. 7) and the Phoenix Suns vs. the 76ers (Aug. 11).

The NBA also recently announced a multi-year deal with Yahoo Sports with the goal of improving the at-home experience for fans. Among the things that Yahoo Sports will do is create fantasy and sports betting content, as well as expanding its existing distribution of NBA League Pass. Also, RYOT has been tapped as the live virtual reality partner during the NBA’s games in Orlando.