Nautel Will Make TV Transmitters

HACKETTS’S COVE, NOVA SCOTIA—Transmitter manufacturer Nautel Ltd. is moving into television.

“Nautel will initially focus its efforts on the 2 W to 100 W UHF power range and will support worldwide digital transmission standards,” it announced.

“The company’s first product, the NT100, will be introduced at the upcoming IBC show and will anchor the NT Series of low-power TV transmitters.”

The company, headquartered in Canada, said the move is partly in response to “consistent demand” from customers.

President/CEO Peter Conlon and Director of Sales Chuck Kelly made the announcement.

Kelly will head the TV initiative. He said in the statement, “Most broadcasters worldwide will be deploying high numbers of low-power transmitters, and that presents a real need for the reliable, remotely managed, low cost of ownership transmitters that Nautel will bring to the market.”

A U.S. introduction is planned for later this year. (Radio World)