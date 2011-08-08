Nativ reveals new content management platform

UK content services company Nativ will be showing at IBC2011 the latest release of MioEverywhere, its end to end video logistics package already deployed by some leading content owners. MioEverywhere is designed to remove the complexity of digital media management and distribution, and deliver content to any end device, including laptops, mobiles, tablets, and connected TVs.

The end-to-end media management system enables remote ingest, asset management, reporting, workflow automation, transcoding, quality control, task management, storage, distribution, playout and player management in one platform.