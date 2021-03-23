NATE Sets New Membership Record

WATERTOWN, S.D.—NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association has reached a new record number of member companies. With the addition of Summit Cellular, NATE now has 1,020 members.

NATE member companies consist of tower construction firms, general contractors, tower owners, wireless carriers, engineering firms, technology companies, public safety entities, non-profit organizations, licensed design professionals, manufacturers, distributors and training companies.

“NATE’s member companies encompass all layers of the diverse communications infrastructure ecosystem and this new membership milestone is a testament to the Association’s ability to diversify and evolve alongside the industry,” stated Member Services Chairwoman Jordyn Ladner from MILLERCO. “I am proud of the fact that NATE’s membership continues to grow in the face of a global pandemic and that point serves to demonstrate the essential contributions that the Association’s member companies play to enable connectivity in the United States and throughout the world.”