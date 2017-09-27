NATE Releases New #ClimberConnection Video on DAS

BLOOMINGTON, MINN.—The National Association of Tower Erectors held the premiere for its latest #ClimberConnection video at the NATE Wireless Industry Network Great Plains Regional Conference in Bloomington, Minn. The video, which focuses on Distributed Antenna Systems, featured a familiar site to Minnesota natives, the Minnesota Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium.

The new video highlights the growth of DAS and the role the technology plays in densifying networks to ensure coverage and connectivity in populated venues and facilities, like airports, hospitals, convention centers or stadiums. It also provides an overview on how the technology and components of DAS network interface together to provide coverage.

NATE put a special focus on the DAS technology at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Vikings and location for Super Bowl LII.

Watch the full video from NATE below.