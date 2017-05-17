NATE Releases ‘Anchor Inspection/Safe to Climb Protocol’ Document

WATERTOWN, S.D.—NATE has offered what it hopes will be a helpful tool determining the safety of guy anchors on towers with its “Anchor Inspection/Safe to Climb Protocol” document.

The new document is presented as a flow chart that can be used as a reference to aid owners and managers in making judgement calls on whether or not a tower is safe to climb without foreknowledge on the condition of the underground anchors.

An example of the document is given on the left, but to see the full-sized image, click here.