NATE Names STAR Initiative Companies for 2016-2017

WATERTOWN, S.D.—The National Association of Tower Erectors has singled out the companies that it feels represent “cream of the crop” for safety and quality in the industry by officially announcing the approved participates for its STAR Initiative for 2016-2017.

Now in its sixth year, the STAR Initiative program is designed to help companies operate safely and recognize tower contractors, owners and carriers who adhere to higher safety standards, according to NATE. The program requires participants to commit to requisite levels of training, site safety audits and the implementation of safety programs while also adhering to industry best practices. Companies identified as STAR participants also receive discounts on designated training courses offered on the NATE Exchange website. Participants also have access to the STAR Initiative App, which allows for the submission of Site Safety Audit documentation through a smartphone, tablet, computer or other mobile device.

Companies that have earned the distinction of being a STAR Initiative participant for 2016-2017 include BTE Management Group, Front Range Wireless, Microwave Transmission Systems, Sky Climber Tower Solutions and Telcom Construction Wireless Division.

For a complete list of participating companies, click here.