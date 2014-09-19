NATE Issues Urgent Safety Notice

WATERTOWN, S.D.—The National Association of Tower Erectors issued an urgent safety notice today regarding the DBI-SALA Lad-Saf Flexible Cable Ladder Safety System, also known as a “Safety Climb System.” NATE said Capital Safety has received a limited number of reports of 7-by-19 strand carrier cable slippage from the carrier clamp in the top bracket of these ladder safety systems. Although this top bracket design has been used in the market for more than 40 years without incident, the reported slippage raises the potential for injury to users of affected systems.



Based on the Capital Safety analysis of component manufacture dates, the affected systems are:



• systems using 3/8 inch 7-by-19 strand galvanized cable, with

• top bracket assemblies (including carrier clamps) purchased from Capital Safety between Sept. 1, 2013 and May 13, 2014.



Capital Safety recommends that users: (1) inspect their systems prior to next use to determine whether 3/8 inch 7-by-19 strand cable is used and, if so, (2) determine whether the top bracket assemblies were purchased within the above date range.



If an affected Lad-Saf system or Safety Climb System is found, do not use the system until you have contacted Capital Safety Customer Service at 1-800-328-6146 (ext. 2012), or email them at csg.lss.inquiries@capitalsafety.com. Capital Safety will answer inquiries and provide guidance on how to proceed.



The notice is not a recall and does not apply to the following:



• Top bracket assemblies purchased before Sept. 1, 2013 or after May 13, 2014

• Ladder safety systems that use 1-by-7 strand cable