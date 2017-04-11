NATE Delegates Visit D.C. During Infrastructure Month

WASHINGTON—Last week, a delegation from the National Association of Tower Erectors visited Washington for legislative and regulatory meetings. The group consisted of Chairman Jim Tracy, Board of Directors member John Paul Jones, Executive Director Todd Schlekeway and Policy Director Jim Goldwater.

On Capitol Hill, the delegation visited with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas); the staff of Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.); Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.); Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.); the staff of Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.); the staff of Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.); the staff of Rep. John Carter (R-Texas); and the staff of Rep. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.), according to a summary of the visit from NATE, which is a nonprofit trade association in the wireless infrastructure industry.

The group also met with officials from the Federal Aviation Administration, the Department of Labor’s OSHA and the staff of Chairman Ajit Pai at the Federal Communications Commission.

And they spoke with representatives of CTIA – The Wireless Association, the National Association of Broadcasters, the Telecommunications Industry Association, the Wireless Infrastructure Association and the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International.

NATE said the meetings provided an opportunity to discuss the association’s 2017 legislative and regulatory priorities, and coincided with “Infrastructure Month” as designated by Chairman Pai.

The organization said it highlighted the role its member companies will play in the deployment of the FirstNet Public Safety Broadband Network, the post-incentive auction broadcast “repack” work and the buildout of 5G networks and related technologies.

Additionally, it emphasized its role in integrating unmanned aerial systems into the communications tower industry; efforts to seek changes to the tower marking provisions in Section 2110 of the FAA Extension, Safety and Security Act of 2016; and its efforts to streamline small cell deployment in the country. NATE also addressed workforce safety and talked about resources it makes available to ensure safe and quality work.