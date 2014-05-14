Nashville-based Forward LLC Adds Quantel Pablo Rios

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Nashville post-production facility Forward LLC, has purchased two Quantel Pablo Rio color and finishing systems.



Designed by director Shaun Silva, Forward opened its doors in 2012, equipped with Quantel iQ and Pablo finishing suites. Forward has since worked on music videos for leading country music artists including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Kacey Musgrove, as well as the Emmy nominated ESPN 30 for 30 documentary film, “The Irrelevant Giant.”



Pablo Rio is Quantel’s system that provides a workflow for 2D and S3D projects. Pablo Rio runs on high performance PC hardware and exploits NVIDIA Maximus multi-GPU technology to deliver interactivity and productivity. Pablo Rio is available as software-only and as a range of Quantel-backed turnkey systems.