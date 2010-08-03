NASA’s HD channel long time in coming, but well worth wait, says Grubbs

For years, NASA has employed HD technology to capture video of launches and document its scientific and expedition-related work, but it wasn’t until two weeks ago that the space agency launched its television network in HD.

While many of the HD pieces were in place, the missing component was the ability to tie together NASA’s various locations into a cohesive network that could feed HD content to a central location where NASA Television HD could be programmed and distributed via satellite to the public and the news media.

However, that all changed July 19 with the launch of the space agency’s new HD channel. In this podcast interview, Rodney Grubbs, chairman of NASA’s DTV Working Group, talks about the new channel, the infrastructure needed to put it on the air and even what the future may hold for NASA’s use of 3-D video technology.