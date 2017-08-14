NASA TV Launching Network Wide Coverage of Solar Eclipse

WASHINGTON—Anticipation is building for the total solar eclipse that will take place across the U.S. on Monday, Aug. 21, and NASA is doing its part to help people witness this historic event. Through its NASA Television network, NASA will offer live coast-to-coast coverage that will be available to viewers through apps, social media and streaming.

Photo credit: NASA TV

NASA TV has planned a live four-hour broadcast, “Eclipse Across America: Through the Eyes of NASA,” which will feature reports from locations all along the path of totality, including Charleston, S.C.; Salem, Ore.; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Beatrice, Neb.; Jefferson City, Mo.; Carbondale, Ill.; Hopkinsville, Ky.; and Clarksville, Tenn. Live streams from across the country will also be made available.

The coverage will be available to viewers through the NASA app on iOS and Android devices, as well as versions for the Amazon Fire, Fire TV and Apple TV. Social media sites Facebook Live, Twitter/Periscope, Twitch TV, Ustream and YouTube will also carry coverage. Ustream and YouTube will have embedded streams available too.

In addition, NASA’s coverage is getting a New York spotlight with a live broadcast being transmitted to the Toshiba Vision screen in Times Square. Viewers in Times Square will be able to listen to the coverage on the big screen by downloading the NASA app or going to www.nasa.gov/eclipselive.

The broadcast will also be presented on NASA TV’s traditional TV feeds.