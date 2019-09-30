NAB’s Pilot Announces Spring 2020 Internship Grant Winners

WASHINGTON—Four NAB member stations have been selected by Pilot as the recipients of grants designed to fund paid engineering or media technology internships in the spring of 2020. The stations are WISR/WBUT/WLER, Butler County Radio Network in Butler, Pa.; KNXV, Scripps Media Inc. in Phoenix; WNKY, Marquee Broadcasting in Bowling Green, Ky.; and WKAR-AM, -FM, -TV, Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich.

The program, which began this past spring, is in partnership with the NABLF to help grow technical and engineering talent. The recipients are NAB members that do not currently offer engineering or media technology internships. Also as part of the program, NAB provides resources to help identify and support interns, including having them attend the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

“Pilot and the NAB Leadership Foundation remain committed to assisting NAB member stations in attracting the best and brightest new candidates to a career in broadcast technology,” said Sam Matheny, NAB’s executive vice president and chief technology officer.

Since it was initiated, the program has provided technology internship grants to 13 organizations.

For more information on the program, visit nabpilot.org/techinterns/.