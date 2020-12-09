NABLF to Produce Celebration of Service to America Awards Broadcast in 2021

WASHINGTON—The NAB Leadership Foundation’s Celebration of Service to America Awards will return to television in 2021, following its inaugural broadcast of the event this year that aired nationwide.

A pre-recording of the Celebration of Service to America Awards, which honors local radio and television stations for their community service work, was produced in lieu of the annual live event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Nielsen, the 2020 program reached an audience of 7.5 million people, with 617 TV stations carrying it in 210 markets. The recording aired in August and September.

The 2021 ceremony will have a professionally produced broadcast for TV, expected to be available to stations next summer. There is no word on whether the traditional live event will return for 2021.

“Congratulations to all the award winners and thank you to our partners for making the 2020 Celebration of Service to America Awards a success,” said Michelle Duke, president of NABLF. “We appreciate the generous support of stations that aired the event and look forward to once again producing and distributing our legacy event next summer.”