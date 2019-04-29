NABLF Announces 2019 Service to America Award Winners

WASHINGTON—Local broadcasters serve their communities by providing them with news and entertainment, but they often also provide a helping hand in the form of community service. It is this area that the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation recognizes with its annual Celebration of Service to America Awards, officially announcing the recipients for the 2019 iteration of the awards.

Here is the list of winners:

Service to Community Award for Television - Ownership Group: Hearst Television Inc., “Commitment 2018”

Category Finalists: Graham Media Group, Raycom Media, TEGNA

Service to Community Award for Radio - Ownership Group: Beasley Media Group, “Beasley Best Community of Caring”

Service to Community Award for Television - Large Market: WKMG-TV, Orland, Fla.; “Legislative Lifeline for First Responders”

Category Finalists: KOB-TV, Albuquerque, N.M.; KING-TV, Seattle; WGAL-TV, Lancaster, Pa.; WCVB-TV, Boston

Service to Community Award for Radio - Major Market: WMMR-FM, Philadelphia; “Preston and Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger”

Category Finalists: KTAR-FM, Phoenix; WSB-AM, Atlanta; WEDR, WFLC, WFEX, WHQT, Hollywood, Fla.

Service to Community Award for Television - Medium Market: WREG, Memphis, Tenn.; “Go Jim Go!”

Category Finalists: WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge, La.; WTOC-TV, Savannah, Ga.; KWQC-TV, Davenport, Iowa

Service to Community Award for Radio - Medium Market: WYCT-FM, Pensacola, Fla.; “WYCT Cat Country 98.7 and Santa Rosa Kids House

Category Finalists: WOKQ, WSAK, WPKQ, WSHK, Dover, N.H.

Service to Community Award for Television - Small Market: WCTV, Tallahassee, Fla.

Category Finalists: WECT-TV, Wilmington, N.C.; WJHG-TV, Panama City, Fla.; KOAM-TV, Pittsburgh, Kan.

Service to Community Award for Radio - Small Market: WLEN-FM, Adrian, Mich.; “Thank a Vet”

Category Finalists: WDBR-FM, WLFZ-FM, Springfield, Ill.; KCLR-FM, Columbia, Mo.

“This year’s STA winners epitomize broadcasters’ devotion to positively impacting their communities and creating a lasting difference. We look forward to recognizing their exceptional work,” said NABLF President Marcellus Alexander.

The Celebration of Service to America dinner, where the winners will be recognized, will take place on June 11 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.